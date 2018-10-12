Forum to allow young people to ask questions on Brexit is organised in Scarborough

A forum to allow young people to ask questions about Brexit is being organised in Scarborough.

Organised by Our Future, Our Choice, the largest young person’s organisation campaigning for a People’s Vote, the event represents a chance for young people to voice their concerns and ask questions on the subject of Britain leaving the EU.

As part of the forum, held at The Street on October 17, Remain activist Femi Oluwole will host a talk, which will be followed by a Q&A session with all attendees whilst at the end of the discussion, people will have the chance to sign a petition and write messages to Scarborough and Whitby MP, Robert Goodwill.