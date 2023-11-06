Four anglers airlifted to safety below Boulby Cliffs, near Staithes, in strong winds and high water
Staithes and Runswick lifeboat was launched at 2am on November 5 after the four shore anglers called 999 asking for help.
Although this was around the low water time it was a ‘neap’ tide and the level didn’t drop much below 3m.
It meant that walking the casualties to Staithes was not possible as some points would not be passable.
In the very wet conditions the treacherous route of the ‘fireman’s hose’ that the anglers used to get down the cliff was impossible to use to get back up.
Owing to strong onshore winds and 2m to 3m waves, it was decided it was safer to request the Coastguard rescue helicopter than use the lifeboat to get the casualties.
The helicopter winched all four casualties to safety and they were handed over to Staithes Coastguards who had arranged a landing site near Boulby.