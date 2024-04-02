Four fire crews called to assist man who fell from bridge in Whitby

Fire crews from Whitby, Lythe, Danby and Malton responded to a report of a male who had fallen from a bridge in Whitby in the early hours of Sunday, March 31.
By Louise French
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 12:05 BST
View towards Bridge Street, WhitbyView towards Bridge Street, Whitby
The call for assistance was received at 12:13am.

The crews came to the aid of the man who had fallen six meters from the bridge on Bridge Street onto the sand bank below suffering unknown injuries.Firefighters located the man resting on the waters edge approximately 8 meters from the water.

They assisted in moving the casualty to a safe location and handed him over into the care of ambulance crews.

