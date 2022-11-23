Four fire crews called to search River Esk at Glaisdale, nr Whitby after upturned kayak spotted
Fire crews from Danby, Lythe, Whitby and Malton are searching a three mile stretch of the River Esk after an upturned kayak was spotted on the river by a passing train driver.
Ryedale district station manager Mark Upton, in charge at the scene, said that the train driver had seen the upturned kayak from a metal bridge approximately half a mile to the east of Glaisdale.
Mr Upton said: “He’s done the right thing and called it in. We’ve found the kayak, but there was nobody with it, so swift water teams are currently searching the riverbank a mile and a half either side of Glaisdale.”
Mr Upton said that crews were uncertain if there had been anybody in the kayak and that it was possible it had simply washed out of somebody’s garden.
Crews from four fire stations were at the scene, along with a Land Rover Defender and four fire engines – three in Glaisdale and one in Egton.
Mr Upton said that if anybody was missing a kayak they should let the fire service know: “That would definitely be the best outcome,” he said.