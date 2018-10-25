Four in a row for Ferns

More than 2,500 people made their way to the Scarborough Spa on Sunday for the 10th annual McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k and Family Fun Runs.

The event has grown every year since it started and this year all places sold out in under three hours.

Runners at the Yorkshire Coast 10k

Participants came from all across the UK and beyond to take part in the 10k, ranging from 15 to 81, and was won by Whitby’s Jay Ferns for the fourth year on the trot.

The 1.6km and 2.6km Family Fun Runs were also hugely popular, with over 800 runners taking part from the age of two – making them among the largest Fun Runs in the country.

Race directors Melanie and Mike Padgham said: “We’re very grateful to McCain for their continued support for the 10k and to all the other sponsors too.

“We would also like to thank the 10k volunteers who gave up so much of their time to make this happen.”

A record 102 Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the 10th running of the road race, which was a big increase on the 59 who ran in the the 2009 event.

The club achieved success in both individual and team results.

The first finisher overall for the club was James Kraft in third in 33 minutes 46 seconds and he was followed by Harry Butterworth, who made an excellent event debut by finishing 22nd overall in 37.33.

He was closely followed by Sam Cullen, who also made his debut and closed in for the winning team in 37.37 in 23rd.

In the women’s race, Rhona Marshall finished first in a personal best time of 39 minutes 20 seconds.

She was followed by Hannah Mainprize in fifth overall in a personal best time of 41.45.

Beckie May closed in for the team in 23rd and also achieved a personal best time of 44.30

In addition to members of the women’s team, three other club members achieved excellent results in thir age group categories.

Neil Scruton was the first of a record 21 Over-70 men in 43.04, Jemma Casson was the first junior female in 50.34 and Sacha Butterworth second Junior in 51.40.

Jennifer Domett from event sponsor McCain said: “We’re extremely proud to have supported the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k and Family Fun Runs for the past 10 years.

“This year’s race was better than ever - the atmosphere was full of excitement.

“The sense of achievement you see in people’s faces when they cross that finish line is something really special.”

Entries for next year’s event, which will take place on Sunday September 29, will open on June 1 2019.