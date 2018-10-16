Four-midable Scarborough Athletic shoot down the Bucks

Scarborough Athletic hit Buxton for four on Tuesday night, turning in a fine home performance and underlining their table-topping credentials.

With Matty Dixon back in the midfield, Boro set about pinning their travelling opponents back from the kick off.

They almost edged ahead with less than 10 minutes on the clock when Kev Burgess drilled at goal, but his shot his striker James Walshaw and bounced over the bar.

After a a lull, the next bout of action saw Michael Coulson charge from his own half to unleash a shot that was deflected just wide of the target.

The constant knocking at the door finally paid off just before the break and Boro pushed a two-goal cushion between themselves and their rivals.

Bailey Gooda rose majestically at the far post to nod Boro into the lead and then after Wayne Brooksby was tripped just inside the box, Coulson rolled home number two.

It could well have been three when James Walshaw angled an effort at goal, but it bounced just past the upright with keeper Theo Roberts beaten.

The second half saw a resurgence from Buxton and they set about Boro, throwing on attackers Jude Oyibo and Tolani Omotola on to boost their cause.

The Boro goal led a charmed life at times, as the Derbyshire outfit probably should have had a penalty when Omotola went down under the weight of a Gooda tackle.

The lengthy maelstrom of Buxton pressure was seen off and Boro then set their course for victory.

Walshaw poached a third for the hosts when he ghosted clear from a corner and finished neatly.

Then Boro's top scorer was at it again, but it was all about the creation of Coulson, who allowed Walshaw to find the bottom corner.

Boro keeper Tommy Taylor made sure his sheet remained clean just before Boro's fourth goal, arching his back and tipping over after the ball had been sent goalwards by a melee in the box.

The final whistled sounded to a huge roar from the home fans clearly enjoyed their evening of football.