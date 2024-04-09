Four people taken to hospital after collision at Weaverthorpe near Scarborough
Crew members from Scarborough and Sherburn fire stations were called to assist four people after a single vehicle collision in Weaverthorpe.
Firefighters were called to assist at 7.28pm on Monday evening (April 8).
A car had rolled over and ended on its roof.
Crews extricated two casualties trapped in the vehicle, stabilised the vehicle and administered first aid until the arrival of the Air Ambulance and a road Ambulance.
The four persons involved in the collision were taken to hospital with suspected head injuries.