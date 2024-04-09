Four people taken to hospital after collision at Weaverthorpe near Scarborough

Two people had to be cut from the vehicle after the crash at Weaverthorpe

Firefighters were called to assist at 7.28pm on Monday evening (April 8).

A car had rolled over and ended on its roof.

Crews extricated two casualties trapped in the vehicle, stabilised the vehicle and administered first aid until the arrival of the Air Ambulance and a road Ambulance.

