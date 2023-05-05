Four taken to hospital and driver arrested in Bridlington road accident

It is reported that at around 11pm, a silver Land Rover Freelander and a red Vauxhall Adam were in collision on Marton Road near to the junction with Bempton Lane.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the Vauxhall Adam along with three passengers were taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the Land Rover was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs and driving when over the prescribed limit.

He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.