Four taken to hospital and driver arrested in Bridlington road accident

Police officers investigating a two-vehicle road traffic collision which happened in Bridlington on Tuesday May 2 are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 5th May 2023, 07:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 07:54 BST

It is reported that at around 11pm, a silver Land Rover Freelander and a red Vauxhall Adam were in collision on Marton Road near to the junction with Bempton Lane.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the Vauxhall Adam along with three passengers were taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the Land Rover was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs and driving when over the prescribed limit.

Police are investigating a traffic accident in Bridlington.
Police are investigating a traffic accident in Bridlington.
He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with their enquires to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting log 629 of May 2.

