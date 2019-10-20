Free drop-in session held to help people cut carbon footprint

Ryedale District Council has joined forces with local environmental groups and businesses to host a free drop-in event entitled “Cut My Carbon Footprint”.

The Cut My Carbon Footprint event will take place at the Milton Rooms in Malton on Saturday, November 2 between 10.30am and 2pm.

Visitors will be able to discover top tips on recycling, renewable energy and green travel options, alongside many other environmental topics.

Phillip Spurr, Ryedale District Council’s lead officer for climate change and environment, said: “The event will give people the information they need to cut carbon emissions.”