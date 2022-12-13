Frozen water advice issued following Solihull lake incident

As temperatures have plummeted and yellow weather warnings for ice and snow have been issued, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have reiterated their advice to help keep people safe around frozen water.

It might be tempting to walk or play on frozen water but ice can easily break and you have no idea how thick it is.

If the ice breaks and you fall in, the temperature of the water can lead to cold water shock, an involuntary response which seriously affects your movement and breathing.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have issued advice for being around frozen water.

The water temperature can lead to hypothermia, a serious reduction in your body temperature, which can cause heart failure.

And this can happen to even the strongest swimmers.

The advice from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue is as follows: Never walk, run or play on frozen water. Even if it appears thick from the bank, it can become thinner very quickly and there is no way of knowing if it will support your weight.

Adults should set a good example to children by staying off the ice yourselves, and making children aware of the dangers in a way they can understand.

If a dog or other animal ventures onto the ice, or falls through it, do not go onto the ice to rescue it – you are likely to end up in the freezing water.

If you do see a person or animal in trouble in icy water, stay on the bank and phone 999. If you can reach the person with a branch, clothing tied together or other items then you could try to do so but stay firmly on the bank.

Never throw sticks or balls onto the ice for your dog – keep them on a lead near frozen water. Over 50% of ice related drownings involve the attempted rescue of a dog!

Alcohol and open water can be a lethal combination so keep well away from the edge of open water if you have been drinking alcohol.

