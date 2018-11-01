Full list of the best free Bonfire Night firework displays in Yorkshire

A wide array of Bonfire Night events will light up the sky in Yorkshire.
The below events are all free.
Leeds
Roundhay Park Firework display
Where: Soldiers Field, Roundhay Park, Leeds, LS8 2BL
When: Monday, November 5
What time: Bonfire lit at 7.30 and fireworks display starts at 8pm
Cost: Free
Bramley park
Where: Upper Town Street, Bramley
When: Monday, November 5.
What time: Gates open at 7pm, the display starts at 7.30pm.
Cost: Free
Middleton Park
Where: Town Street, Middleton
When: Monday, November 5
What time: 7pm
Cost: Free
The Hunslet Club
Where: Hillidge Road. Hunslet, Leeds
When: Saturday, November 3
What time: Event starts at 6pm, fireworks begin at 7.30pm
Cost: Free
Scarborough, Whitby and the Yorkshire Coast
McCain bonfire and fireworks
Where: McCain Sports Field
When: Monday November 5
What time: Entry is from 5pm and the display will commence at 6.45pm.
Cost: Free
Filey Lions Fireworks and Bonfire display
Where: West Avenue car park
When: Saturday November 3
What time: Festivities start at 5pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.15pm and the fireworks commence at 7.15pm. No on-site parking.
Cost: Free
Halifax and North Kirklees
The Sportsman
Where: The Sportsman, Bradford Old Road, Halifax
When: Friday, November 2
What time: Bonfire lit at 6pm and fireworks display at 7.30pm
Cost: Free
Mount Tabor Annual Bonfire
Where: New Inn car park, Heath Hill Road, Mount Tabor, Halifax,
When: Saturday, November 3.
What time: Bonfire lit at 6pm and fireworks at 6.45pm.
Cost: Free
The Alma Inn bonfire
Where: The Alma Inn, Cottonstones, Sowerby Bridge
When: Saturday, November 3
What time: 6pm
Cost: Entry costs £5 but is free before 6pm. Free for under 12s.
Scholes Cricket Club bonfire and fireworks
Where: Scholes Cricket Club, New Popplewell Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton
When: Saturday, November 3
What time: Bonfire and fireworks from 6.30pm
Cost: Free entry
Wakefield
Fireworks Spectacular at Frickley Athletic FC
Where: Frickley Athletic Football Club, Westfield Lane, South Elmsall, Pontefract, WF3 2EQ
When: Sunday, November 4
What time: Event from 4pm
Cost: Free