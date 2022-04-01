Full programme revealed for Scarborough's Books by the Beach event - headliners, dates and venues

Books by the Beach runs at various venues in Scarborough on Saturday June 11 and Sunday June 12

Patrick Gale is the author of the Emmy award-winning BBC drama Man in an Orange Shirt and of novels including The Whole Day Through, the Richard and Judy bestsellers Notes From An Exhibition and A Perfectly Good Man, the Costa nominated A Place Called Winter and his fourth Sunday Times bestseller, Take Nothing With You.

He opens the festival by talking about his new novel Mother’s Boy at Queen Street Methodist Church Hall on Saturday June 11 at 10am.

Lisa Jewell's books include Ralph's Party, Thirtynothing, After The Party, Then She Was Gone, The House We Grew Up In and The Family Upstairs. She will be at Queen Street Methodist Church Hall on Saturday June 11 at 1pm.

Award-winning geographer Nicholas Crane, well-known for his television work including lead presenter on Coast and Great British Journeys will be introducing his new book Latitude at St Mary's Church.

Set in 1735 it follows the journey of 12 unruly sailors bound for South America. Their mission - to discover the true shape of the Earth. Nicholas will be appearing on Saturday June 11 at 3pm.

Saturday also features the Uk’s leading authority on disaster recovery, Prof Lucy Easthope. Lucy has been involved in the response to almost every seismic event of the past decade including 9/11, Grenfell and the Covid-19 pandemic. An inspirational speaker, finding hope in the most difficult times. She will be at Queen Street Methodist Church Hall at 5pm.

Charlie Higson, creator and star of TV's the Fast Show is the Saturday night headliner appearing at 7.30pm at Queen Street Methodist Church Hall.

Charlie will be discussing his new colourful thriller Whatever Gets You Through The Night which exposes dark truths lurking beneath a sunny Mediterranean island.

Former Labour politician ALan Johnson, who has proved a Books by the Beach favourite talking about his memoirs, returns this year. He opens the Sunday programme talking about his new spy/crime thriller - The Late Train To Gipsy Hill - at the YMCA Theatre at 10.30am.

On Sunday 12 June, journalist Anita Sethi explains why she set out to walk the backbone of Britain following a race-hate crime and how she discovered beauty and a sense of belonging along the way. Anita’s event is at St. Mary’s Church at 1pm.

Following that at 3pm at St Mary's Church, record-holding caver John Volanthen shares his dramatic account of the daring underground mission he led in 2018 to rescue the Thai youth soccer team- while the world held its breath.

Sunday evening brings Dr Chloe Duckworth, of The Great British Dig, to Queen Street Methodist Church Hall at 5pm.

Keith Brymer Jones, master potter and judge of The Great Pottery Throw Down, appears in the festival finale at Queen Street Methodist Church Hall at 7.30pm.

Keith will be sharing his inspirational journey from a north London boyhood to global success. Trained ballet dancer, front man in an almost famous rock band, head of a ceramics company and judge of The Great Pottery Throw Down.

Tickets for all events are available from the festival’s new box office, the YMCA Theatre on St Thomas Street, Scarborough. Tel 01723 506750 or email [email protected] The full programme:

Saturday June 11

10am: Patrick Gale talking about his new novel Mother’s Boy. Venue - Queen Street Methodist Church Hall

1pm: Lisa Jewell & her biographer Will Brooker - talking about a year in the life of Lisa. Venue - Queen Street Methodist Church Hall

3pm: Nicholas Crane - discussing his book Latitude. Venue - St Mary’s Church

5pm: Prof Lucy Easthope, UK expert on disaster recovery. New book - After the Dust Settles. Venue Queen Street Methodist Church Hall

7.30pm: Charlie Higson - new crime novel - Whatever Gets You Through the Night. Venue - Queen Street Methodist Church Hall

Sunday June 12

10.30am :Alan Johnson - new spy/crime thriller - The Late Train To Gipsy Hill. Venue YMCA Theatre.

1pm: Anita Sethi - newspaper journalist who suffered racial abuse on a train & to help her recovery decided to walk the backbone of England. Her book I Belong Here is her journey of reclamation and identity, whilst walking through nature. Venue St Mary’s.

3pm: John Volanthen, Thai cave rescuer. His book is his memoir, Thirteen Lessons To Save Thirteen Lives. Venue St Mary’s Church

5pm: Dr Chloe Duckworth - TV book tie-in with Great British Dig. Venue - Queen Street Methodist Church Hall