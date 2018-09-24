Fundraiser at Scarborough Tec a knockout

Businesses and locals in Scarborough came together at the weekend to raise money for charity at the weekend, battling it out in an 'It's a Knockout' competition.

The event was held on Saturday at Scarborough Tec, with 24 groups taking part to raise money for St. Catherine's Hospice and Alzheimer's Society.

It's A Knockout at Scarborough Tec

ChrisFit from ChrisFit Gym were the winning team on the day, followed by 'Screw It, Nail It, Fill It', a self-employed tradesmen group, 'Luck Be A Lady' and 'Not Fast Just Furious', both groups of friends, as the teams in joint second. Coming in at third was Sniper Bootcamps 2.

The fundraising day has, to date, raised £5,688, with organisers hoping that it can top £6,000 in the coming days as other participants hand their sponsor money in.

Helping towards that figure was the vendors on the day, Tonics Bar, The Butty Van and Aroma Coffee who donated 15% of their takings to the fund.