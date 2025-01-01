Future looks bright for fast-improving AFC Eastfield​ in Right Car East Riding County Football League

AFC Eastfield are sponsored by Gutters & Grounds.

​Grassroots football is alive and well at AFC Eastfield.

Club secretary Stephen Crosby said: “Twelve months ago in our inaugural year we were rooted at the bottom of the Scarborough and District League with no points and frequently at the receiving end of heavy defeats. We weren’t training and our home pitch at Eastway Playing Fields was constantly waterlogged from November until the end of the season.

"The bumpy ride continued to the end of May and we had several heart to heart discussions as to whether we should fold the club or roll up our sleeves and regroup.

"Thankfully we choose the later and although we remained pointless we made significant progress with numerous teams remarking on our competitive spirit and improved standard of play. The tenacity of the players did result in a glimmer of hope with a cup victory in a two-legged encounter.

"With the unfortunate demise of the Scarborough & District League after 126 years providing football in the area we were admitted into the Right Car East Riding County League – Division 4.

"During the summer we regrouped and added new players primarily from the Eastfield area to our squad, and off the pitch we acquired a ride-on lawnmower and aerator to improve the drainage and condition of the pitch. The changing rooms were refurbished and goalposts were acquired in preparation for the new season. We renewed funding and sponsorship and added new sponsors.

"At the mid-point of the season we are deservedly third in Division 4 and have our sights on an automatic promotion place. Monday evenings training sessions are attracting 14-20 players and competition for team selection is a welcomed challenge for our team manager. Our last game demonstrated the all round team spirit when we recorded a 10-0 victory with 10 separate players on the scoresheet. Is this a new record?

"So what’s next at AFC Eastfield – promotion to Division 3, forming junior teams, additional storage units and improved drainage at Eastway Playing Fields?

“If you are interested in our development please follow us on Facebook - AFC Eastfield, or contact us directly at [email protected]”