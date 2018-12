Garden waste collections in the Scarborough borough will continue as normal until Friday, 14 December.

Scarborough Borough Council said this is later than planned due to the start of the season being delayed by snow and ice.

From mid-January people will be able to sign up for the 2019 season which runs from Monday, 11 March to 13 December.

Anyone who did not put their bins out this week should contact Customer First on 01723 232323.