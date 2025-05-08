Gary Thornton & Nigel Trotter win Drawn Pairs title at Eastfield

Bowls winners

​On Sunday there was a Drawn Pairs at Eastfield, sponsored by Filey Carpet Station.

The event was played in conditions that varied from warm to chilly depending on whether the sun was out and the wind, writes David Muir.

With 59 entrants one of the early losers, drawn at random, had a second life with the “orphan”.

All games were played with 4 on the card which ensured a timely finish at 5:30pm.

The draw produced some interesting pairings with some players being drawn with clubmates and the green was in good condition, not as fast as North Cliff on Friday, but running well.

In the first round a Hunmanby pairing of Pam Watson & Geoff Oldham won 21-17 against Steve Dover (Whitby) & John Coram (Doncaster) and Mike Carter (Eastfield) & Kevin Gates (Dukes Park) also won 21-17 against Jo Leeman (Whitby) & Ashley Brunton-Douglas (Eastfield). Keith Davis (Westgate) & Dave Knights (Sheffield) staged a big comeback to beat Brian Whitehouse (Hunmanby) & Tommy Roberts (Whitby) 21-20.

This was also the score when Nigel Trotter (North Cliff) & Gary Thornton (Borough) went through against Lee Deighton & Allison Roe (both Cliff) and when a Cliff duo, Ed McCormack & Tony Flynn beat a Whitby pairing of Joyce Harland & Sue Emmerson.

In the second round Davis & Knights survived a big comeback from David Muir (Eastfield) & Chris Dobson to win 21-18 having been 15-7 up while Trotter & Thornton progressed with a 21-16 win over Barrie Watson & Tony Bland (both Borough).

The last three games all finished 21-17 with Denise Dobson (Dukes Park) & Paul Morgan (Whitby) beating Alan Landers (North Cliff), McCormack & Flynn winning against Russ Fair (Doncaster) & Brian Dalby (Borough) and Hunmanby’s Lisa Watson & Billy Holdsworth eliminating Phil Todd (Hunmanby) & Adam Chilvers (North Cliff).

The first quarter final saw Pam Watson & Oldham win 21-9 against Caroline Watson (Borough) & Sue Holdsworth (Hunmanby) to face Carter & Gates who had a 21-17 win against Davis & Knights.

Trotter & Thornton won 21-17 against Denise Dobson & Morgan and Lisa Watson & Billy Holdsworth beat McCormack & Flynn 21-13.

The first semi-final was a comfortable win with Carter & Gates beating Pam Watson & Oldham 21-10 but Trotter & Thornton were taken to 21-18 by Lisa Watson & Holdsworth.

The final saw Carter & Gates move into an early lead of 11-4 before Trotter & Thornton scored.

After 7 ends Carter & Gates still led 14-8 but Trotter & Thornton scored a maximum 4 to pull back to 12-14 down.

Carter & Gates then scored 3 in 2 ends only for Trotter & Thornton to score another 4 to trail 16-17. A single on the next end was as good as it got for Carter & Gates as Trotter & Thornton then scored 5 to run out winners by 21-18.