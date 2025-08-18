Barnardo's unveiled the giant sand portrait to highlight the impact of poverty on the nation’s children.

A giant sand art installation was created at Bridlington on Friday (August 17) to highlight a Barnardo’s campaign

The charity, working in collaboration with specialist sand art company Sand In Your Eyes, the 50m2 portrait entitled ‘Wish I was there’ was created on Bridlington beach to represent the millions of children who are going without days out and fun activities during the summer holidays.

Barnardo’s child poverty campaign highlights how millions of parents and carers face mounting stress during the school holidays, trying to keep children entertained and happy with dwindling budgets.

Research by the children’s charity shows millions of parents are struggling to create happy memories for their children this summer.

More than half (54%) of 2,000 parents polled by the charity said they had been forced to reduce their spending on leisure and social activities – affecting an estimated 7.6 million children, more than double the population of Wales.

Ruth Welford, assistant director of children’s services at Barnardo’s, says families across the UK are experiencing shocking levels of deprivation.

Ruth said: “I’ve been at Barnardo’s for nearly 30 years, but some of the recent stories I've heard from colleagues at the charity have stopped me in my tracks.

"A pregnant woman choosing between paying her bills and eating a meal. A dad needing heart surgery, losing his job and in debt, simply unable to feed his children. It is devastating that families in the UK are living in such awful circumstances.

“Many families are struggling to afford to feed their children, so unfortunately trips to the beach or days out at the zoo don’t even factor into their plans. Millions of children are in danger of growing up without any fun summer memories.”

Barnardo’s chief executive Lynn Perry said: “Childhood, particularly during the summer holidays, should be full of fun and happy memories. However, for millions of families, it is one of the most stressful times of year – finding the money for holiday clubs, snacks for the children, day trips, holidays, the list is endless.

“At Barnardo’s, we know that parents desperately want to give their children special summer memories, and often carry the weight of feeling like they’re not doing enough. We’re proud to be bringing the sunshine to families at a time when it’s needed most – from helping with everyday essentials like stocking the fridge and helping pay bills, to making days out and trips to the beach possible."

Visit www.barnardos.org.uk to discover al list of free activities for families.