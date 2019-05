A 17-year-old girl has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an accident last night.

The Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were called out to a female who had fallen from her horse near the south west of Pickering.

Image: Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team

A spokesperson said: "Thankfully on arrival at hospital it was determined that, while serious, her injuries were not as bad as first thought.

"Speedy recovery Megan."