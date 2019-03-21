Glittering cast apply for Scarborough Athletic manager's job

Scarborough Athletic have had a glittering cast of applicants for the vacant manager’s job after Steve Kittrick’s dismissal at the weekend.

Chairman Trevor Bull is not only delighted with the amount of interest in the role, but also the calibre of applicant.

He has revealed that the list includes former Football League managers and there is also interest from abroad.

Fans have already been touting names such as Hyde boss Darren Kelly, Whitby’s Chris Hardy, ex-Boro chief Rudy Funk and former Brid manager Curtis Woodhouse.

This all comes after Kittrick and his assistant Chris Bolder were relieved of their duties on Saturday after the 2-1 home defeat against Stalybridge.

Steve Roberts has stepped in as interim manager and will lead the club into Saturday’s play-off six-pointer on the road at Buxton.

“We’ve been taken aback by the high number of applications and also the high quality of the applicants,” said Bull.

“The list contains former managers from the Football League, the National League and also from abroad.

“We are open to applications until Sunday evening and then we will be looking through and holding interviews next week.

“We are only interested in getting the right man for the job, we have to get a high-quality individual, who will be able to take this club forward.”

The Boro chief is currently happy to leave the team in the hands of Roberts, who has also shown an interest in taking the role on a permanent basis.

He added: “We have every confidence in Steve, especially with the support of Michael Coulson and Dave Merris.

“These lads will do a great job for us.

“It is all looking very exciting for Saturday because we have had a number of enquiries about the bus going to Buxton.

“I’m sure there will be a great turn-out of supporters on the day for what is a real six-pointer.”