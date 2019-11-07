Go-ahead for 40 new homes on the site of Manor Road Nurseries, but there were objections

Entrance to the old Manor Road nurseries

Thompson Homes will build the properties on the Manor Road Nurseries land, which was once used to grow bedding plants for the borough by the council’s Parks and Countryside Service.

Scarborough Council moved the service to its Dean Road depot and marketed the site for housing.

The plans went before the council’s planning and development committee today and were approved unanimously.

The development will include 22 two-bedroom houses and 18 three-bedroom houses.

A total of 12 objections to the plans were received following a public consultation including concerns about traffic congestion, road safety and the loss of privacy for people living nearby.

Cllr David Jeffels (Con) told the committee he felt that the developer should be encouraged to make it a “garden development” with trees and plants to pay homage to the nursery.