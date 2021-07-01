MISSING: Godfrey Bignall, 69.

North Yorkshire Police, who are assisting South Yorkshire Police in their search for Mr Bignall, today (July 1) said it is believed he could now be in the Scarborough area.

He was last seen at 8am on Saturday (June 19) in the Wharf Road area of Doncaster and was reported missing on Monday (June 21) when he did not return home.

Godfrey, 69, is around 6ft tall, of slim build and has long grey hair and a beard.

If you see Godfrey, police ask you do not approach him and call 999 immediately.