Goldwings set to sparkle in Scarborough

Scarborough seafront will once again be lit up by a spectucular display of decorated motorbikes for the Goldwing Light Parade on September 8.

The popular annual event will return to Scarborough’s South Bay with a static show on West Pier car park from 10am to 4pm.

The parade of lit bikes will leave West Pier at 8pm prompt, travelling along Foreshore Road towards the Spa Bridge, round the roundabout, back along towards Marine Drive, round the drive towards Peasholm Gap and back along the drive to West Pier.

The event will culminate in a spectacular firework display on South Bay beach at around 9.30pm.

The Goldwing Light Parade is open to all Goldwing riders and attracts well over 100 participants from all over the UK and even abroad.

It is a free event but donations are welcome and all proceeds will go to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The event is organised by a dedicated group of volunteers and has raised more than £62,000 over the years for Yorkshire charities.

Organisers wish to thank everyone involved in making the event such a big success – including the thousands of spectators who come along every year and show their support.

Find out more about the parade at www.goldwing-light-parade.co.uk or look up the group on Facebook at Scarborough Goldwing Light Parade.

ROAD CLOSURES:

Foreshore, Sandside, Marine Drive, Royal Albert Drive and Eastborough (from Globe Street to the seafront) will be closed from 7.30pm until 10pm to allow the parade to take place.

West Pier car park will be closed from 6pm on September 7 until 10pm on September 8.

