Good news for Scarborough Athletic attacker Luke Lofts

Scarborough Athletic attacker Luke Lofts has had some welcome news after Saturday's injury blow.

The former Hull City man limped off at half-time at Nantwich, with what was initially thought to be a broken foot.

But after a scan and a few days rest, Lofts has revealed that he could be fine to play in this weekend's home game against Mickleover Sports.

Lofts has burst onto the scene since joining Boro from North Ferriby earlier this season, scoring two goals in his last two outings for the club and playing his part in plenty more in recent weeks.

He said: "I had an x-ray on Saturday night and they told me that my foot wasn't fractured, which is great news.

"I injured it about five minutes into Saturday's game and struggled on with it for the rest of the first half.

"I took my boot off at half-time and it ballooned, so I couldn't get it back on again.

"I'm keeping my fingers crossed ahead of this weekend though, it has got a lot better over the past few days.

"It will all be down to the swelling, if it goes down completely then I should be okay to play."

The knock has come at a bad time for Lofts, who had broken into the Boro team and held down his place.

"It is annoying because I have been in the team and I have been enjoying it," added Lofts.

"There is plenty of competition at the club for places, so it is nice to hold your place down in the side.

"Hopefully this won't keep me out of the action though and I'll be able to go again on Saturday."