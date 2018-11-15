Have a heart - go to see Scarborough's remarkable, "must-see" exhibition

On Saturday, I visited Woodend Gallery in Scarborough to see the exhibition of1,568 textile hearts which was featured in last week’s Scarborough News.

This is a fabulous display with an amazing history behind it.

Is it on tour from the Victoria and Albert Museum in London I asked myself? No!

Dorothea Newham explained to me that the whole idea was that of a Scarborough-based artist, Helen Birmingham, and it is unique.

This is a “must-see” exhibition on until the end of November, free to go in but donations are gratefully received as Helen funded the whole project herself and she is donating money from the event to the charity Combat Stress.

Please go and see this remarkable project which commemorates the centenary of Armistice Day and the beginning of Occupational Therapy.

Beryl Gallagher

Gypsey Road

Bridlington

