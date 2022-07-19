More than 100 homes and businesses across Scarborough borough do not currently have electricity, due to widespread power cuts.

Northern Powergrid, which suppies 3.9m properties with power across the North East, Yorkshire and Lincolnshire said it is working hard to restore the connection to affected individuals.

Record-breaking temperatures that have reached 30°C in Scarborough and 40°C nationwide have caused conductors to sag and transformers to overheat.

Hundreds of homes have been left without power across Scarborough borough due to the extreme weather. (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said: "We worked last night and into the early hours of today to restore power after yesterday’s extreme temperatures."

The firm said "a higher than usual number of faults on our network" have developed due to the extreme heat.