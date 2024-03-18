Helicopter called to assist Coastguard at Boulby cliffs, near Staithes, twice in four hours
On March 16, at 4.58pm, the Staithes Coastguard team was tasked alongside Redcar Coastguard to the two people cut off by the tide.
The pair were located at the base of Boulby cliffs, but due to their location, extraction via a rope rescue system was not possible.
RNLI Redcar was also on scene, but were also unable recover the casualties due to the sea state.
The Coastguard Helicopter (Rescue 912) was available and landed at the base of the cliff to recover the people to a makeshift landing site created by CROs on the clifftop.
At 8.56pm, team members had been cleaning and drying equipment at the station before heading home but 30 minutes later they were back out, tasked alongside Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team to concerns for the welfare of an overdue fisherman, also in the area of Boulby cliffs.
A fisherman from out of the area had accessed the beach by an "old Fisherman’s rope" around midday and had intended to be back before dark but contacted a friend to say he could no longer make his way back up the rope due to it being damaged and ground conditions being extremely difficult.
The fisherman intended on walking back along the scar towards Staithes once the tide allowed, but it was deemed to be unsafe due to a lack of local knowledge, the darkness and the poor weather conditions.
For the second time in just a few hours, Rescue 912 was again requested, deploying a winch paramedic to recover the fisherman to the aircraft before landing on another makeshift landing site and handing the person into the care of CROs.
Staithes Coastguard said on their Facebook page: “From the first incident to getting home from the second incident, CROS had been out for a total of almost eight hours in poor weather, RNLI Redcar had been at sea for most of that time too.
“A huge well done and thank you to all involved.
“Before heading to the coastline, check the tide times and weather forecast.
"These incidents could have resulted in very different outcomes.”