Henning Wehn joins line up of comedians on way to Scarboroug Spa – tickets on sale from Friday

German comedian Henning Wehn will return to Scarborough Spa with his new show Get On With on Sunday December 8.

The German Comedy Ambassador describes the show as: “This show is a much needed call to arms. Listen, everyone: stop pondering and hand-wringing.

“Instead get on your bike and put your face to the grindstone.”

Henning’s most recent television and radio appearances include Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You and Would I Lie To You.

Henning is just one of a number of stand-up comedians visiting Scarborough Spa this year, with Mark Steel (March 1), Hal Crutteden (March 31) Rich Hall (May 17), James Acaster (May 26) and Count Arthur Strong all visiting with their latest tours.

Tickets for Henning’s show go on sale via Scarborough Spa’s Box Office (01723) 821888 and website: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk on Friday January 18 at 10am.