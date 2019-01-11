Here are the famous faces that we know are coming to Scarborough so far in 2019
A number of famous faces are getting ready to hit the Yorkshire Coast this year, from Kylie Minogue to Michael Palin.
But which other famous faces can you expect to see over the course of 2019? We take a look.
1. UB40
UB40 will play Scarborough Spa on May 7
2. Henning Wehn
The German comedian will be at Scarborough Spa in December
3. Sir Cliff Richard
Sir Cliff will headline Scarborough Open Air Theatre on June 26
4. Andrew Lee Potts
The Primeval star will be at Scarborough Sci-Fi Convention in April. (April 6-7)
