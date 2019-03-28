Here's how long the roadworks will last at the Seamer Road and Falsgrave Road junction in Scarborough

Drivers who have been stuck in traffic leading up to the Seamer Road-Falsgrave Road junction in Scarborough will have to endure roadworks for another two weeks or so.

There have been long queues of traffic along Seamer Road and the other approaches to the junction, as essential gas main repairs take place.

Engineers from Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, are carrying out emergency repairs to a gas main at the junction of Seamer Road and Falsgrave Road.

The work started on Tuesday 26 March after a strong smell of gas was reported. Temporary four way traffic lights were initially in operation and these have now been removed. A small section of carriageway has been reduced to one lane to allow the work to be completed safely.

Further investigative work is ongoing and it is anticipated that the road surface will be fully reinstated by Friday 12 April.

Chris Keith, Network Officer at Northern Gas Networks, said: “The safety of members of the public is our priority. Sometimes work on our gas mains can take some time to fix and we would like to thank customers for bearing with us while we carry out this essential repair work as safely and efficiently as possible.

“We know that no-one likes roadworks and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to motorists in the area for any delays they may have experienced. We are working hard to get the road back to normal as soon as possible.”

NGN will continue to provide updates on progress at northerngasnetworks.co.uk, @NGNgas and Facebook/northerngas networks

Anyone who smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.