Here's how to get tickets to see Britney Spears in Scarborough

We're still reeling from the news that Britney Spears is kicking off her five-date UK tour in Scarborough.

The pop megastar will play the town's Open Air Theatre on August 17 before heading off to more predictable destinations London, Manchester, Dublin and Glasgow for further concerts.

The tour is an extension of her hugely successful Piece of Me residency in Las Vegas, which lasted for four years.

After re-opening in 2010 following a major renovation, the venue has hosted a number of big names, including: Elton John, N-Dubz. Rick Astley, Olly Murs, JLS, Leona Lewis, Status Quo, McFly, Boyzone, Ronan Keating, Little MIx, Tom Jones, UB40, The Beach Boys, Cliff Richard, Madness, Steps and Gary Barlow.

Tickets for Britney Spears at Scarborough OAT go on sale at 10am on Saturday. They are available via www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).

