Here's the decision on Matalan's bid for a cafe in its Scarborough store

Scarborough Council has granted permission to retail giant Matalan to open a cafe inside its Scarborough store.

Matalan applied for permission for the cafe unit at the St Thomas Street entrance side of its store earlier this year.

l

This week that permission has been approved.

Read HERE about the objection

It has also lodged a second, separate application to allow an area of outside seating, also in St Thomas Street, for the cafe. No decision has yet been made on the outside area.

There is no indication as to how many people could be served by the cafe.

One person had objected to the plans saying there are enough cafes in the area and “the inevitable smells from the cafe could impact on the clothing they sell”.

The council’s planning officers found the change of use of the area inside the shop is lawful.