Here's what we know about the body found behind Scarborough's Spa

Here's what we know so far about the body found behind the Spa.

Read more: Police find woman's body behind Scarborough's Spa

*** Police have confirmed they were called out this morning just before 7.30 following the discovery of a woman's body. Ambulance crews were also at the scene.

*** According to an eyewitness, it appeared to be just beside the old chalets on the old Holbeck fall area.

*** Police say there is nothing to suggest there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

*** An investigation to identify the woman and the circumstances of the death will take place.

*** A police cordon is in place and members of the public are urged to avoid the area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact 101 and quote reference number NYP-04032019-0066.