Heslerton Juniors FC Spiders Under-14s power to win at Rawcliffe to stay in joint-top spot of York League second division

Heslerton Heroes Under-15s saw off visitors York RI at Swinton.

Heslerton Juniors FC Spiders Under-14s travelled to Rawcliffe with only 11 players but looking to remain joint top of Division Two of the York Youth League.

​First-half strikes from Freddie Maw (2), Aidey Stone and Josh Windsor settled any nerves the Spiders may have had, writes Steve Allardice.

Further strikes in the second half from George Allen (3) and Will Hawkins capped off a dominant display for the Blues keeping them joint top with Wigginton with the two sides meeting in the York FA Cup next weekend.

Heslerton Heroes Under-15s welcomed York RI to Swinton.

Heslerton Hedgehogs pull away from Thornton Dale. PHOTOS BY CHERIE ALLARDICE

Heslerton started strongest moving the ball around the field and eventually got the opening break with Charlie Collings finishing smartly across the keeper, a second soon followed after great work from Peter Goodwin found Oscar Curran to tap home.

The second half brought the goal of the game from Collings firing sweetly into the top corner from the corner of the box.

Heslerton stood firm and saw the game out comfortably to gain all three points.

Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-16s entertained table toppers Thornton Dale at Swinton Sports Centre.

Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-16s push on against Thornton Dale.

With the away team only able to field 10 players the Hedgehogs were confident of claiming their 3rd win on the trot.

However Dale proved far too strong for the home team running out 5-0 winners in the end.

Elsa Lees came out with the plaudits for player of the match.

An emphatic performance from Heslerton Hawks Under-Eights saw them take victory against Strensall Tigers.

The Heroes in action during their win against York RI at Swinton.

Five goals from Trent Simpson and a goal from Billy Cooper fired the Hawks home with goalkeeper Reggie Cooper making some fantastic saves, earning him player of the match.

A great performance from the whole Hawks team.

Heslerton Hunters Under-12s travelled to Rawcliffe looking to continue their good form.

However things didn't click for the Hunters on Sunday eventually losing out by two goals to nil.

Players of the match awards went to Abbie Burnett, Jacob Moss and Zac Wharton.