Heslerton Under-14s ​Spiders defeat leaders Wigginton Grasshoppers

Heslerton Under-8 (Royal blue) vs Stamford Bridge (light blue). Pictures courtesy of Cherie Allardice

​​Josh Windsor and Freddie Maw scored the goals to give Heslerton Under-14s Spiders a vital three points against table-toppers Wigginton Grasshoppers.

This result was enough to move the Spiders up to joint second place in the league table, with local rivals Brooklyn, who face Wigginton this weekend in the final game, writes Steve Allardice.

Heslerton Under-8 Hawks welcomed Stamford Bridge to Sand Lane this week.

These teams always produce very equal, well-balanced games and Sunday was no different.

Heslerton Under-12 (blue) take on Brooklyn. Photo by Cherie Allardice

The Hawks battled out a draw with two goals from Trent Simpson and an equaliser from Billy Cooper. Noah Holderness’s great performance earned him player of the match

Goals from Jacob Moss, Eden Davison and Toby Shearsmith secured the points for the Heslerton U12s Hunters as they twice had to come from behind to secure victory against a resilient Brooklyn team.

Davison and Harley Sefton got the player of the match awards.