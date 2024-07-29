HGV fire and two road traffic collisions among calls for fire crews in Scarborough and Malton

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a number of incidents over the weekend.

At 3.31pm on Friday (July 26) crews were called to a lay-by at the side of the A169 at High Marishes.

A HGV driver reported a fire to his vehicle that he had parked and vacated.

Crew from Malton station were mobilised to the scene and found the fire had been extinguished prior to their arrival.

The crew removed the exhaust pan to check for and hotspots using a thermal imaging camera and damage was confined to the exhaust area.

At 5.55pm, on Pickering Road East, Snainton, Scarborough crew responded to a road traffic collison involving an electric Mercedes car and a hybrid Suzuki.

No one was trapped or injured.

Fire crew made electric vehicle prior to recovery by isolating the high voltage.

The car was also checked over with the thermal camera.

On Sunday, July 28, at 8.21am, Whitby and Lythe crews attended a fire involving a shed. Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel.

At 11:19am the same day, at Sproxton, Malton crews attended a road traffic collision involving a motorcyclist.