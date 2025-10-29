Highlights and behind the scenes as Brid Town take on Pontefract - and looking ahead to their next match

By Alix Stallard
Published 29th Oct 2025, 13:28 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2025, 13:39 GMT
Here are all the highlights of Bridlington Town’s home match against Pontefract Collieries.

Though they put up a valiant fight, the Seasiders went down 2-1 against the West Yorkshire side in the Northern Premier League East Division clash.

In their last match, Brid Town beat Consett AFC 2-0 away at the Belle Vue Stadium, placing them sixth in the league.

To watch match day highlights go to: https://youtu.be/ab-VE9mTFII?si=skAJlLJpmcFv9CWo

The Seasiders face Hallam at the Mounting Systems Stadium on Saturday November wth a 3pm kick off.

All uner 16s get free entry to matches. They must be accompanied by an adult unless they have a Brid Town membership.

Fill out the membership form on the Bridlington Town Facebook page.

