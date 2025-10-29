Jake Day scores his 150th non-league goal in the Seasiders' game away at Dunstan United

Here are all the highlights of Bridlington Town’s home match against Pontefract Collieries.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though they put up a valiant fight, the Seasiders went down 2-1 against the West Yorkshire side in the Northern Premier League East Division clash.

In their last match, Brid Town beat Consett AFC 2-0 away at the Belle Vue Stadium, placing them sixth in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To watch match day highlights go to: https://youtu.be/ab-VE9mTFII?si=skAJlLJpmcFv9CWo

The Seasiders face Hallam at the Mounting Systems Stadium on Saturday November wth a 3pm kick off.

All uner 16s get free entry to matches. They must be accompanied by an adult unless they have a Brid Town membership.

Fill out the membership form on the Bridlington Town Facebook page.