Highlights and behind the scenes as Brid Town take on Pontefract - and looking ahead to their next match
Though they put up a valiant fight, the Seasiders went down 2-1 against the West Yorkshire side in the Northern Premier League East Division clash.
In their last match, Brid Town beat Consett AFC 2-0 away at the Belle Vue Stadium, placing them sixth in the league.
To watch match day highlights go to: https://youtu.be/ab-VE9mTFII?si=skAJlLJpmcFv9CWo
The Seasiders face Hallam at the Mounting Systems Stadium on Saturday November wth a 3pm kick off.
All uner 16s get free entry to matches. They must be accompanied by an adult unless they have a Brid Town membership.
Fill out the membership form on the Bridlington Town Facebook page.