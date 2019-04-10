Holiday park hailed for contribution to tourism industry

Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake has praised an award-winning holiday park in the North York Moors National Park for its “tremendous contribution to tourism” in the region.

Mr Hollinrake recently visited the state-of-the-art 10-acre £500,000 Wayside Lakes lodges development at Wrelton, Pickering.

While he was there, the MP presented Wayside’s park manager and co-director Trevor Jones with a long-service certificate. Trevor has worked on the park for 27 years.

Mr Hollinrake said: “This is an excellent and very attractive development, which provides the perfect base to explore some of the most beautiful parts of Yorkshire.

“Owner Mark Goodson must be congratulated on his vision which have enabled the dream of Wayside Lakes to become a reality.

“Tourism is one of Yorkshire’s most important industries and it is developments like Wayside which stimulate the sector. The knock-on effect of a successful holiday park like Wayside, in terms of jobs and investment in Ryedale, is very significant.

“It is an inspirational park – and it has been a privilege to come here.”

Mr Goodson said he was absolutely delighted that Kevin Hollinrake had found time to visit “during a very hectic and challenging time in Parliament”.

Talking about the presentation he said: “Trevor has worked here for 27 years, first for my father Roger, and now with me as my co-director.

“His hard work, enthusiasm, humour and commitment to Wayside is exemplary.”