Homecrest House raises £260 for the Salvation Army in Scarborough
Homecrest House, an independent living complex for over 60s, has raised £260 for The Salvation Army in Scarborough.
The residents of Homecrest House on Grosvenor Crescent, Scarborough, donated prizes and organised a Christmas raffle, as well as giving generously to the charity.
The Salvation Army were chosen as the residents wanted to help local people this Christmas.
Angela from the Salvation Army attended the raffle on Tuesday, December 12, and received the £260 donation, for which she was very grateful.