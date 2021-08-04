Homes evacuated after unexploded World War Two hand grenade found in Scarborough

Fire crews were called to reports of an unexploded grenade.

The ordnance, dating from World War Two, was found at a property on Filey Road and was being kept as memorabilia.

North Yorkshire Police, the fire service, and paramedics attended the address around 8.45am on Tuesday after the grenade was found with the detonator intact.

A police cordon was set up, roads were closed, and a number of residents were asked to leave their homes temporarily.