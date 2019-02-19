Horror injury for former Scarborough Athletic loanee Sam Muggleton

Former Scarborough Athletic loanee Sam Muggleton has been struck down by a horrific injury while playing for Darlington.

Muggleton, who spent a month on loan at the Flamingo Land Stadium last season from York City, was rushed to hospital during the club’s 0-0 National League North draw with Southport on Saturday.

The on-loan Chesterfield left back collided with a Port player and was immediately taken in for treatment.

It has been revealed by Darlington that he has fractured his femur and suffered three ruptured ligaments; his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), his posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) and lateral colateral ligament (LCL).

He has also suffered a tear on his knee tendon.

The Scarborough News send our best wishes to Sam.