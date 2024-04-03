Hot tub fire spreads to woodland holiday home in Cropton near Pickering
Fire crews from Kirkbymoorside and Helmsley responded to reports of smoke coming through a wall at a two-storey woodland holiday home in Cropton on Tuesday evening.
On arrival crews established the fire started in the electrical box for an external hot tub before spreading to the adjoining house.
The fire caused damage to approxumately 10 square metres of external cladding.
Crews extinguished using 2 hose reel jets, thermal imaging camera and small tools.
The remainder of the cladding was removed from the front and side of the property.