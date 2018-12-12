Hotel evacuated due to accidental chemical spillage

A hotel in Helmsley has been evacuated following an accidental chemical spillage.

Fire crews were called out at 13:11 to reports of a chemical spill.

On their arrival crews found that the spill has produced a gas.

Cordons have been put in place and an evacuation of the hotel and some neighbouring properties is currently underway.

The ambulance service and police officers are also in attendance.

The spillage is contained and there is no wider risk to the public.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are currently investigating the spill and are likely to be at the scene for some time.