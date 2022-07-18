House fire and a child rescued from a locked toilet among calls for North Yorkshire Fire Service on busy weekend

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have had a busy weekend of call outs

It has been a busy weekend for firefighters across the region as a number of small fires and other, more unusual, events required assistance from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

On Saturday July 16, at 12:12pm a crew from Malton responded to reports of a house fire at Spital Field Court, Malton.

On arrival two crew wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and extinguished a fire in the kitchen sink using one hose reel jet.

Later that day at 2:02pm crew from Malton, Huntington and Pickering responded to reports of black smoke coming from a domestic property at The Grove, Norton.

On arrival two crew entered wearing breathing apparatus under rapid deployment to stop rapid fire escalation.

Crew used two hose reel jet to extinguish the fire which was believed to have started in a tumble dryer.

At 3.36pm crew from Scarborough attended an area of grassland on fire on Scalby Mills Road, Scarborough.

This had been extinguished by police using a dry powder extinguisher prior to fire crews arrival.

Crew used four knapsack sprayers to dampen down surrounding ground.

At 4.24pm crew from Scarborough assisted a 12 year old child who was locked in a toilet in Auborough Street, Scarborough.

Crew used small tools to release the child.

At 5.29pm Crews from Pickering and Helmsley were called to a fire in a crop field at Great Edstone, Kirbymoorside .

This was a fire to a propane crow scarer.

The fire was to the battery of the device and did not spread to the propane.

The farmer used soil to put onto the fire to extinguish.

On arrival, crews checked the fire was extinguished using a thermal imaging camera.

At 9.53pm a crew from Pickering were called to what was reported as a vehicle on fire on Seamer Road, Scarborough.

On arrival crews found this to be a fire to a grass verge measuring five sqm.

Members of the public used buckets of water prior to Fire Service arrival.

Crews ensured the fire was fully extinguished by use of a hose reel jet.

At 10.32pm a crew from Malton were called to a fire to a car on Bulmer Bank.

This was out on arrival and crews assisted with making the vehicle safe.

On Sunday July 17 at 11:15am crew from Filey responded to reports of a camp fire on the beach at Speeton that had spread to some grassland.

On arrival the fire was already out. Inspection only.

At 8.25 a crew from Malton were called to a fire to bags of paper that had been stored for recycling at the Grove, Norton.

This was believed to be deliberate and was extinguished using a hose reel jet.

At 10.43pm a crew from Scarborough were called to a report of a loud bang followed by a fire sighted by some holidaymakers from a mile away.

The crews were able to see the fire from the address given and proceeded to get close to the fire that was unreachable by road.