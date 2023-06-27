Humberside Police seize Daihatsu 4x4 in Bridlington without insurance or MoT

The force said: “This less than immaculately presented Daihatsu 4x4 caught Sgt Almond's attention while out on a tasking on the evening of June 25.

"The vehicle was stopped and it transpires the driver is a provisional licence holder only.

"It was also the same driver who had previously failed to stop for police before crashing into a kerb causing, it to lose a wheel.”