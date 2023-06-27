Humberside Police seize Daihatsu 4x4 in Bridlington without insurance or MoT
Humberside Police seized a Daihatsu 4x4 (pictured) after it emerged that the vehicle had no MoT certificate and the driver was not insured.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 11:57 BST
The force said: “This less than immaculately presented Daihatsu 4x4 caught Sgt Almond's attention while out on a tasking on the evening of June 25.
"The vehicle was stopped and it transpires the driver is a provisional licence holder only.
"It was also the same driver who had previously failed to stop for police before crashing into a kerb causing, it to lose a wheel.”