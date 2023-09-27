Humble Bee Farm, near Flixton, Scarborough, announces return of Pumpkin Patch and Halloween Trail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year promises to be full of pumpkin carving fun and spooky excitement at the event which has become a firm favourite with local residents.

Humble Bee Farm, located at Flixton, between Filey and Scarborough, is a working farm and is host to glamping cabins, yurts, lodges and cottages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner-manager Julia Warters, who manages the site alongside husband John, said: “We are really looking forward to opening up our events barn Pumpkin Patch and our exciting Halloween Trail this October!

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pumpkins

“Regulars and new guests are guaranteed a fun event, with pumpkin calving, the Spooky Trail and the Hive café bar will be open for refreshments.

"Families can choose a pumpkin and carve it, and explore our Spooky Trails to see the amazing Halloween creations.

"New for 2023, we have two trail spooky trails, a short one and a longer one, so you can choose the most appropriate one for your family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is plenty of free car parking for ticket holders and dogs are also welcome on leads.

“Guests will also get chance to see our Farmyard Gang which includes alpacas, Tilly our Shetland Pony, our retired donkeys, rabbits, guinea pigs, ducks, hens and sheep.”

The Pumpkin Patch and Halloween Trail event will be open on weekends from October 14 until Saturday November 4, with additional sessions on Wednesday October 18 and 25 and all of half-term week.