​Ian Gilbert nets four as Scarborough Hockey Club Men’s 2s crush York 7s

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 4th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
Chris Tait in action for Scarborough Hockey Club Men's 2s. Photos by Will Palmerplaceholder image
Ian Gilbert smashed four goals and Will Simpson and Mark Gibson a hat-trick apiece as Scarborough Hockey Club Men’s 2nds romped to a 14-0 win at home to York 7s.

This win lifted the hosts into second place in the league table.

Scarborough set the tone of the match early, Rikki Lawrence opening the scoring by collecting a rebound in the first minute.

The hosts continued to pile on the pressure and the home side’s plan paid off as striker Gilbert completed a quick-fire hat-trick in just seven minutes.

With Scarborough maintaining their shape and rotating their bench, Lawrence added his second, and winger Simpson rounded off the half with his first goal, taking the score to 6-0.

Gilbert’s strike partner, Gibson, secured his own hat-trick in the first 12 minutes of the second half.

Simpson followed with a quick-fire double, completing his first hat-trick for the club around the hour mark.

Scarborough proved their relentless spirit, with Gilbert converting a drag flick for his fourth and Will Ward finishing a back-post collection from a penalty corner to make it 13-0.

In the final minute, Gilbert’s diving deflection was denied by York’s goalkeeper, but Ward calmly slotted home his second.

Scarborough Women were narrowly defeated 2-1 at Sheffield 3s.

Despite Scarborough’s defensive efforts with only 10 players, Sheffield scored a goal either side of the break.

A clever slip to the left found Nicola Keulder, who delivered a perfect ball to the back post, where Scarborough scored a much-deserved, glorious goal.

The entire team was awarded player of the match for their incredible effort and teamwork.

