IN PICTURES: Bygone British sitcoms - see if your favourite is here
As Only Fools and Horses is turned into a musical, we take a look at some of the British sitcoms no longer on our screens.
Among them are Don't Wait Up, On the Up, Bless This House and Oh No, it's Selwyn Froggitt.
1. Magic our Maurice
Oh No, It's Selwyn Froggitt ran on the ITV network from 1974 to 1978. ''The series starred Bill Maynard as Selwyn Froggitt, a council labourer, Scarsdale Working Men's Club secretary, hapless handyman and all-round public nuisance.''His catchphrase was, while giving the thumbs up, Magic Our Maurice''It was created by Roy Clarke, who wrote the pilot episode transmitted in 1974, but the series was mostly written by Alan Plater.
On the Up was a British situation comedy written by Bob Larbey, about the failure of a millionaire's marriage, and his relationship with his assorted live-in staff.''It starred Dennis Waterman, Judy Buxton, Joan Sims and Sam Kelly
Bless This House was a British sitcom that aired on ITV from 2 February 1971 to 22 April 1976. it starred Sid James and Diana Coupland as the parents struggling to understand their children played by Sally Geeson and Robin Stewart
Brush Strokes was a British television sitcom, broadcast on BBC television from 1986 to 1991. Written by Esmonde and Larbey and set in south London, it depicted the (mostly) amorous adventures of a wisecracking house painter, Jacko (Karl Howman). There were 40 episodes spread over five series.''Jackie Lye who played Sandra is due to star in I Want That Hair at East Riding Theatre in Beverley