IN PICTURES: First look inside popular El Gringo's as it reopens in Scarborough
In 2021, plans were approved to convert Scarborough's historic Villa Esplanade into 28 apartments, but the Villa Esplanade was home to the El Gringo’s restaurant.
The approved plans meant that El Gringo’s had to find new premises, and they are now located at 29, St. Nicholas Street in Scarborough.
It has the same friendly feel as their last premises, and the owners have kept the same staff.
El Gringo’s is open Wednesday and Thursday from 5pm and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 4pm.
Check out the images below and then pop in and have a look for yourself!