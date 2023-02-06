IN PICTURES: The aftermath of the devastating fire at Betton Farm near Scarborough

Firefighters from five stations across the area were called to a large fire at Betton Farm tea room and restaurant on Sunday evening.

The call was received at 6.33pm and crews from Scarborough, Pickering, Filey, Robin Hood’s Bay and Bridlington attended the incident.

The fire began in the kitchen and also caused damage to the toilets. The tea room will be closed with immediate effect.

The building was built in 2016, and is the newest building on the site.

Avis Turner MBE, Director of Betton Farm, said: "We are absolutely devastated. The main thing is nobody, not an animal and not a person, was hurt."Everybody's been so supportive, especially on Facebook. We'll get there again."

