An inspirational dog from Wiltshire has been singled out for national recognition after proving first hand that dogs are man's best friend. English Setter-cross Louis and his owner Nick Johnson have been unveiled as the finalists in the Best Friends category of The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award.

The annual award celebrates the unique relationships people have with their dogs and the important role they have throughout our lives and in society by helping others, and the five finalists have been picked ahead of Crufts 2025.

Johnson and rescue Louis embarked on an incredible journey across more than 3,000 miles of English coastline in 2023 in honour of Johnson's late wife, Lisa, who died of ovarian cancer, raising over £60,000 for Ovarian Cancer Action. It was a journey that has helped raise awareness of the disease across the country but it also cemented a man and dog friendship that transcends the norm.

"Louis is a rescue dog and to be honest I don't really know who rescued who now," he said. "We've been together not two years and he's been pivotal in my life post Lisa and we have such a strong bond now. He's a fantastic dog.

"Two days before Lisa died she asked me what I was going to do when she was gone and I said that Louie and I would be an ambassador for the charity which would also help me reflect. So we set off on a huge adventure to walk the English coastline alone, it took us nearly six months and we covered thousands of miles."

Johnson admitted that he has never been to Crufts before but will now stand in the acclaimed arena alongside the four other Hero Dog finalists in what he claims as a great honour.

"We're very excited and privileged to be nominated for Hero Dog," he added. "Louis, as my companion is a worthy nominee, and we are excited to be part of such an esteemed establishment and great show."

Judges from The Kennel Club, one of the UK’s largest dog welfare organisations, selected the five finalists to go forward for the public vote, with the Hero Dog Award winner being announced at Birmingham NEC, and on Channel 4, on the final day of Crufts 2025.

The winner of The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award will receive £5,000 from The Kennel Club Charitable Trust for the dog charity of their choice, with the other finalists receiving a £1,000 donation to their chosen canine charity.

Bill Lambert, spokesperson for Crufts, which unveiled this year’s five finalists in Green Park, London, said: "The Hero Dog Award celebrates our relationship with dogs and we pick some of those really interesting stories to recognise and celebrate each year.

"For many years we used to choose the winners ourselves but that became far too difficult and so we now put it out to the public to vote. They can choose the winners and see their stories on our website. We then showcase those stories at Crufts and announce the winner, and I already know that there will not be a dry eye in the house."

The public can now watch each of the finalist’s stories, including Louis', in specially-made videos, and vote for their Hero Dog 2025, until 4pm on Sunday 9 March, by visiting crufts.org.uk/herodogaward